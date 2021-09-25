CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksdale, MS

Live events coming up in Clarksdale

Clarksdale News Flash
Clarksdale News Flash
 7 days ago

(CLARKSDALE, MS) Clarksdale is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Clarksdale area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GaZZi_0c7ugDY600

2021 Front Porch Blues Bash

Helena, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 223 Cherry Street, Helena-West Helena, AR 72342

Be a part of the Legendary Front Porch Blues Bash sponsored by the Delta Cultural Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44gkxI_0c7ugDY600

Heels & Bills Night

Clarksdale, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 256 Delta Avenue, Clarksdale, MS 38614

Come out to "Thee Spot" and catch the night vibes at our "Heels & Bills" Night. Bartender, music, and strippers are awaiting you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oibDq_0c7ugDY600

Mid-South Championship Demolition Derby

Tunica, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 3873 US-61, Tunica, MS

Demolition derby drivers from several states gather in Tunica,Ms. at the Paul Battle Arena for the chance to win one of the top titles in the country. Large purses are paid in two classes. This is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSMXb_0c7ugDY600

Welcome Bishop Stafford J. N. Wicker & Supervisor Constance B. Wicker

Cleveland, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1028 South Davis Avenue, Cleveland, MS 38732

Meet and greet Bishop Stafford J.N. Wicker and Supervisor Constance B. Wicker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c0cup_0c7ugDY600

Delta Classic

West Helena, Helena-West Helena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 719 Walden Ridge, West Helena, AR

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Delta Classic, hosted by Marvell Academy in West Helena AR. Starting Wednesday, September 29th.

Learn More

