What’s up De Soto: Local events calendar

(DE SOTO, MO) Live events are coming to De Soto.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in De Soto:

Wonders of the Autumn Night Sky Hillsboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2545, 9001 Old Lemay Ferry Rd, Hillsboro, MO

Join Forgotten Night Skies and NASA Solar System Ambassador Jeff for a night sky viewing event at Sandy Creek Covered Bridge State Historic Site on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. Telescopes will be...

GTO at LaChance Vineyards De Soto, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 12237 Peter Moore Lane, De Soto, MO 63020

GTO (Good Time Oldies) will be hitting the stage with their 15 piece band to play all your favorite tunes from the 50's, 60's, 70's and 80's

2021 Speed Show Hillsboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 6588 State Rd Y, Hillsboro, MO

This is our speed class show only Show starts at 10:00 AM Gates Open at 9:00 AM Gate Fee: $2/person Max: $10 Registration: $8 for one class and $15 for more than one Show Bill

Shepherding the Future School Auction Hillsboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 10349 MO-21 Bus, Hillsboro, MO

The Good Shepherd Catholic School Auction Committee is proud to announce the 30th annual school auction is back IN-PERSON! Our auction is the premier fund-raiser event for our school and depends...

2021 Annual Honor Glow – De Soto De Soto, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

JOIN USA CARES’ Missouri CHAPTER for OUR Annual “Honor glow” EVENT ON Saturday, september 25th at the amvets post 48 in De Soto, mo. Both events include a walk through the lighted luminaries to...