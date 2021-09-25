Alexander City calendar: Coming events

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Live events are lining up on the Alexander City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alexander City:

Joint Worship Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

On September 26, 2021, we hope you’ll join the rest of your church family at the Betty Carol Graham Center at Central Alabama Community College. Worship begins at 10am but come early for...

Nacho Average Networking Event sponsored by Century 21 - Lake Area Realty, Inc. Dadeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 10268 Co Rd 34, Dadeville, AL

Join us for "Nacho Average" Networking Event sponsored by Century 21 - Lake Area Realty, Inc. Come enjoy some great food and great atmosphere!

Memory Makers Quilt Guild Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1685 Arena Rd, Alexander City, AL

Meets the second and fourth Mondays at the Senior Center on the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex campus. Participants come and go between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. with a business meeting at 5 p.m., followed...

Elmore County High Bass Team Tournament Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Alexander City, AL

First Annual Elmore County Bass Team Tournament at Lake Martin presented by OGS Tournaments!

Alexander City Farmers Market Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 21 Main St, Alexander City, AL

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 5 - September 25, 2021Saturday, 7AM - 11AM Location: Main Street Plaza