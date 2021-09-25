Coming soon: Mountain Home events
(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) Mountain Home has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Mountain Home area:
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Boise, ID 83708
National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: Boise River Greenbelt, Boise, ID 83716
Register here for your group field trip to the Boise River banding station. We welcome school groups, scouts, birdwatching groups, and more!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 1130 US-20, Mountain Home, ID
Sana Hermana es un proyecto de PODER of Idaho. Reunimos a latinas para sanar a través de la cultura y la hermandad. Reunirse con Hermanas para crear un espacio de sanación para nosotras y nuestra...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 700 West Jefferson Street, Boise, ID 83720
October is Dyslexia Awareness month. Join us to support change in Idaho for the 1-in-5 in our community who struggle with Dyslexia!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: N 23rd W St, Mountain Home, ID 83647
It's that time of the year again! September 25th at Optimist Park in Mountain Home, Idaho!
