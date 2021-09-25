Coming soon: Mountain Home events

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) Mountain Home has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Mountain Home area:

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5 Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Boise, ID 83708

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

IBO Boise River Fall 2021 Group Field Trips Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Boise River Greenbelt, Boise, ID 83716

Register here for your group field trip to the Boise River banding station. We welcome school groups, scouts, birdwatching groups, and more!

Proyecto Sana Hermana Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1130 US-20, Mountain Home, ID

Sana Hermana es un proyecto de PODER of Idaho. Reunimos a latinas para sanar a través de la cultura y la hermandad. Reunirse con Hermanas para crear un espacio de sanación para nosotras y nuestra...

Meet the Governor Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 700 West Jefferson Street, Boise, ID 83720

October is Dyslexia Awareness month. Join us to support change in Idaho for the 1-in-5 in our community who struggle with Dyslexia!

2021 Idaho Tuff Truck Challenge Mountain Home, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: N 23rd W St, Mountain Home, ID 83647

It's that time of the year again! September 25th at Optimist Park in Mountain Home, Idaho!