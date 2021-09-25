CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, ID

Coming soon: Mountain Home events

Mountain Home News Watch
 7 days ago

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) Mountain Home has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mountain Home area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21DI1i_0c7ugAtv00

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Boise, ID 83708

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bju8z_0c7ugAtv00

IBO Boise River Fall 2021 Group Field Trips

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Boise River Greenbelt, Boise, ID 83716

Register here for your group field trip to the Boise River banding station. We welcome school groups, scouts, birdwatching groups, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XaUVs_0c7ugAtv00

Proyecto Sana Hermana

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1130 US-20, Mountain Home, ID

Sana Hermana es un proyecto de PODER of Idaho. Reunimos a latinas para sanar a través de la cultura y la hermandad. Reunirse con Hermanas para crear un espacio de sanación para nosotras y nuestra...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksUMh_0c7ugAtv00

Meet the Governor

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 700 West Jefferson Street, Boise, ID 83720

October is Dyslexia Awareness month. Join us to support change in Idaho for the 1-in-5 in our community who struggle with Dyslexia!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUEHw_0c7ugAtv00

2021 Idaho Tuff Truck Challenge

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: N 23rd W St, Mountain Home, ID 83647

It's that time of the year again! September 25th at Optimist Park in Mountain Home, Idaho!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Home, ID
Government
City
Idaho State
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Mountain Home News Watch

With Mountain Home News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

