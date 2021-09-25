Live events Rutland — what’s coming up

(RUTLAND, VT) Rutland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rutland:

Salt Cave Sound Bath Rutland, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:45 AM

Address: 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, VT 05701

Immerse yourself in a sound bath, while reclining in the cozy and detoxifying environment of a Himalayan Salt Cave.

Comfort Zone Chicken Dinner Rutland, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 60 Strongs Avenue, Rutland, VT 05701

This carry-out dinner can feed your family and help support the work of the Comfort Zone, a program of Companions in Wholeness in Rutland.

The Job Search Accelerator Workshop — Rutland Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In Your Dream Job "The 2021 Job Search Accelerator Workshop" - Over 10,000+ People Taught! Get Up To 17 Interviews In...

Casual Age of Sigmar Thursdays Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 9 Evelyn St, Rutland, VT

We want to offer everybody more chances to get their Age of Sigmar armies on the table Thursday evenings. We will be doing casual 600 point using the Narrative/Path to Glory battleplans. We will...

Free College Night Rutland, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 10 Court Street, Rutland, VT 05701

For parents of middle and high school students who are college bound.