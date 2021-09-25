CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pampa, TX

Pampa calendar: Coming events

Pampa Voice
Pampa Voice
 7 days ago

(PAMPA, TX) Live events are coming to Pampa.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pampa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mr8b_0c7ug7Kz00

Funeral Service

Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Karon S. Ratliff, 73 of Borger passed away Monday, September 20,2021, in Borger. Funeral services will be 2:30 pm Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Minton Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QV4Lv_0c7ug7Kz00

Toddler Storytime & Paint

Pampa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Bring the kiddos in to listen to a story and paint a project. They will receive a light snack but drinks will not be provided, but one can be brought with your child. These will be offered on most...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h5stc_0c7ug7Kz00

Shiftpod Tents for Heroes at Palo Duro Challenge

Claude, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Claude, TX

Jeep Exclusive announces the sponsor options for the 2021 Palo Duro Challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3xWr_0c7ug7Kz00

HOPE Gala

Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Acoustic show in the VIP tent before Shane Smith and the Saints take the main stage.

ABOUT

With Pampa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

