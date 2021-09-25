Pampa calendar: Coming events

(PAMPA, TX) Live events are coming to Pampa.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pampa:

Funeral Service Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Karon S. Ratliff, 73 of Borger passed away Monday, September 20,2021, in Borger. Funeral services will be 2:30 pm Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Minton Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in...

Toddler Storytime & Paint Pampa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Bring the kiddos in to listen to a story and paint a project. They will receive a light snack but drinks will not be provided, but one can be brought with your child. These will be offered on most...

Shiftpod Tents for Heroes at Palo Duro Challenge Claude, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Claude, TX

Jeep Exclusive announces the sponsor options for the 2021 Palo Duro Challenge.

HOPE Gala Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Acoustic show in the VIP tent before Shane Smith and the Saints take the main stage.