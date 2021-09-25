Live events Yazoo City — what’s coming up

(YAZOO CITY, MS) Yazoo City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Yazoo City:

Win-A-Car at Ruck 22/Buddy Check Event Madison, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 667 Bellevue Dr, Madison, MS

BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW! DRAWING AT "RUCK 22/BUDDY CHECK" EVENT SEPTEMBER 25th AT 5:00pm! ALL PROCEEDS GO TO NATIONAL VETERAN RESOURCES. About this Event Can’t wait for this awesome event to bring...

South Delta's 2k21 homecoming with live performance by HD4PRESIDENT Rolling Fork, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: South Parkway, Rolling Fork, MS 39159

South Delta Get ready … Homecoming 2021 will be one that you’ll never ever forget!!!!HD4President gone have you jigging like a jigsaw

Jackbox Games Night Ridgeland, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 681 S Pear Orchard Rd, Ridgeland, MS

We're playing Jackbox Games from 7-9pm every Tuesday up at Dogmud Tavern! If you've never played Jackbox then you've been missing out. Lots of silly quick games that'll take away those workday...

Hannah International Ministries - The Outpour Returns Canton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Join Hannah International Ministries for "The Outpour Returns" on August 29, 2021 at 7PM CST at Greater Faith Calvary Pentecostal Church.

MFFK Wendy's Children's Golf Classic Madison, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 118 Caroline Club Cir, Madison, MS

Join us for a fun day of golf and raffles benefiting adoption!