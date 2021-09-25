Live events Yazoo City — what’s coming up
(YAZOO CITY, MS) Yazoo City has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Yazoo City:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 667 Bellevue Dr, Madison, MS
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW! DRAWING AT "RUCK 22/BUDDY CHECK" EVENT SEPTEMBER 25th AT 5:00pm! ALL PROCEEDS GO TO NATIONAL VETERAN RESOURCES. About this Event Can’t wait for this awesome event to bring...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Address: South Parkway, Rolling Fork, MS 39159
South Delta Get ready … Homecoming 2021 will be one that you’ll never ever forget!!!!HD4President gone have you jigging like a jigsaw
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 681 S Pear Orchard Rd, Ridgeland, MS
We're playing Jackbox Games from 7-9pm every Tuesday up at Dogmud Tavern! If you've never played Jackbox then you've been missing out. Lots of silly quick games that'll take away those workday...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Join Hannah International Ministries for "The Outpour Returns" on August 29, 2021 at 7PM CST at Greater Faith Calvary Pentecostal Church.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Address: 118 Caroline Club Cir, Madison, MS
Join us for a fun day of golf and raffles benefiting adoption!
