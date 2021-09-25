Live events Yazoo City — what’s coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yazoo City, MS

Yazoo City Voice
Yazoo City Voice
 7 days ago

(YAZOO CITY, MS) Yazoo City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Yazoo City:

Win-A-Car at Ruck 22/Buddy Check Event

Madison, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 667 Bellevue Dr, Madison, MS

BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW! DRAWING AT "RUCK 22/BUDDY CHECK" EVENT SEPTEMBER 25th AT 5:00pm! ALL PROCEEDS GO TO NATIONAL VETERAN RESOURCES. About this Event Can’t wait for this awesome event to bring...

South Delta's 2k21 homecoming with live performance by HD4PRESIDENT

Rolling Fork, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: South Parkway, Rolling Fork, MS 39159

South Delta Get ready … Homecoming 2021 will be one that you’ll never ever forget!!!!HD4President gone have you jigging like a jigsaw

Jackbox Games Night

Ridgeland, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 681 S Pear Orchard Rd, Ridgeland, MS

We're playing Jackbox Games from 7-9pm every Tuesday up at Dogmud Tavern! If you've never played Jackbox then you've been missing out. Lots of silly quick games that'll take away those workday...

Hannah International Ministries - The Outpour Returns

Canton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Join Hannah International Ministries for "The Outpour Returns" on August 29, 2021 at 7PM CST at Greater Faith Calvary Pentecostal Church.

MFFK Wendy's Children's Golf Classic

Madison, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 118 Caroline Club Cir, Madison, MS

Join us for a fun day of golf and raffles benefiting adoption!

Yazoo City Voice

Yazoo City Voice

Yazoo City, MS
112
Followers
390
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yazoo City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

