CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas, AZ

Douglas events calendar

Douglas Voice
Douglas Voice
 7 days ago

(DOUGLAS, AZ) Live events are coming to Douglas.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Douglas area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ysM4g_0c7ug5ZX00

Open House: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 6291707 in Bisbee starts on Sun, Sep 26, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM EDT.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c60hB_0c7ug5ZX00

Bisbee Farmer's Market

Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Every Saturdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: 1948 South Naco Highway

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9xf0_0c7ug5ZX00

On the Road 2021

Bisbee, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 5 Copper Queen Plaza, Bisbee, AZ 85603

Photo Shoot in Bisbee presented by Canon and Tempe Camera

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Kx1A_0c7ug5ZX00

Pit Fire Pottery Festival

Douglas, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 4190 Arizona 80, Douglas, AZ 85607

The Pit Fire Pottery Festival will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, starting at 5 p.m. at the Cochise College Douglas Campus. The event is free.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7pUb_0c7ug5ZX00

Learn to Make Paper Clay

Bisbee, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 27 Subway Street, #Box 357, Bisbee, AZ 85603

I will teach you how to make paper clay and sculpt it into masks!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bisbee, AZ
Government
Douglas, AZ
Government
City
Douglas, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Naco, AZ
City
Bisbee, AZ
City
Cochise, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Sun#Canon#Tempe Camera Starts
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Douglas Voice

Douglas Voice

Douglas, AZ
57
Followers
413
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Douglas Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy