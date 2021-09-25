Live events Fort Payne — what’s coming up

(FORT PAYNE, AL) Live events are coming to Fort Payne.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Payne:

James H. "Sloppy" Floyd Fishing Rodeo Summerville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 2800 Sloppy Floyd Lake Rd, Summerville, GA

Be sure to bring your family and friends, and get ready to have a great day fishing at the park. The upper lake will be stocked with catfish; fifty of them will be tagged. Children who catch a...

OUMMC Men's Adventure — Red River Counseling - Mississippi Valley Head, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Men’s adventure at Sand Rock! Hike, climb, and play with a great community of men!

Domestic Violence Nationwide Balloon Release Rainsville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Broadway St SE, Rainsville, AL

Domestic Violence Nationwide Balloon Release at Rainsville City Park, 70 McCurdy Ave N, Rainsville, AL 35986, Rainsville, United States on Sun Sep 26 2021 at 04:00 pm

The Farmer Market Scottsboro, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Season:Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: April - Mid-NovemberSundays 12pm - 5pmMonday-Saturday 9am - 6pm Location:County Park Road

Equine Nutrition Summerville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 33 Middle School Rd, Summerville, GA

Come join us as we learn some basics of nutrition for our equine partners. We will also learn about gastric ulcers and epm and the signs to look for and ways to prevent.