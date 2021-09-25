What’s up Belle Glade: Local events calendar
(BELLE GLADE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Belle Glade calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Belle Glade area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 PM
Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), South Bay, FL 33493
Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 15845 Southern Boulevard, Loxahatchee Groves, FL 33470
Join us and get FREE assistance with applying for the new FAFSA from TRiO EOC.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Learn how to cook this traditional vegetable-filled Asian comfort food wrapped in a thinly rolled piece of dough. Also, learn how to create a Jamaican twist to the Chinese dipping sauce. ...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 12100 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL
Free Concert Rolling Stones Tribute by Roll the Stones Saturday, September 25th 8:30 PM Bring your own seating Food Trucks Captain Lobstar Giovanni\'s Gourmet Italian Ice Master Arepa Important...
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Address: 3200 E Palm Beach Road, Belle Glade, FL 33430
Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training hosted by University of Florida
Comments / 0