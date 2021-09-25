CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Glade, FL

What’s up Belle Glade: Local events calendar

Belle Glade Journal
Belle Glade Journal
 7 days ago

(BELLE GLADE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Belle Glade calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Belle Glade area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vgE5B_0c7ug3o500

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - South Bay

South Bay, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), South Bay, FL 33493

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ig4xw_0c7ug3o500

FAFSA Workshop

Loxahatchee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 15845 Southern Boulevard, Loxahatchee Groves, FL 33470

Join us and get FREE assistance with applying for the new FAFSA from TRiO EOC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XE4tY_0c7ug3o500

Vegan Kitchen: Chinese Dumplings

Belle Glade, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Learn how to cook this traditional vegetable-filled Asian comfort food wrapped in a thinly rolled piece of dough. Also, learn how to create a Jamaican twist to the Chinese dipping sauce. ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hL6PV_0c7ug3o500

Free Concert | Rolling Stones Tribute

Wellington, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 12100 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL

Free Concert Rolling Stones Tribute by Roll the Stones Saturday, September 25th 8:30 PM Bring your own seating Food Trucks Captain Lobstar Giovanni\'s Gourmet Italian Ice Master Arepa Important...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lkR0O_0c7ug3o500

Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training Course - Belle Glade

Belle Glade, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 3200 E Palm Beach Road, Belle Glade, FL 33430

Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training hosted by University of Florida

Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade, FL
With Belle Glade Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

