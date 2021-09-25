What’s up Belle Glade: Local events calendar

(BELLE GLADE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Belle Glade calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Belle Glade area:

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - South Bay South Bay, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), South Bay, FL 33493

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

FAFSA Workshop Loxahatchee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 15845 Southern Boulevard, Loxahatchee Groves, FL 33470

Join us and get FREE assistance with applying for the new FAFSA from TRiO EOC.

Vegan Kitchen: Chinese Dumplings Belle Glade, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Learn how to cook this traditional vegetable-filled Asian comfort food wrapped in a thinly rolled piece of dough. Also, learn how to create a Jamaican twist to the Chinese dipping sauce. ...

Free Concert | Rolling Stones Tribute Wellington, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 12100 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL

Free Concert Rolling Stones Tribute by Roll the Stones Saturday, September 25th 8:30 PM Bring your own seating Food Trucks Captain Lobstar Giovanni\'s Gourmet Italian Ice Master Arepa Important...

Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training Course - Belle Glade Belle Glade, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 3200 E Palm Beach Road, Belle Glade, FL 33430

Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training hosted by University of Florida