Pendleton, OR

Pendleton events calendar

 7 days ago

(PENDLETON, OR) Live events are coming to Pendleton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pendleton area:

Pendleton Rotary Club Meeting

Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 304 SE Nye Ave, Pendleton, OR

eastoregonian.com 211 S. E. Byers Ave. Pendleton, OR 97801 Phone: 1-800-522-0255 Email: circulation@eomediagroup.com path Facebook path Twitter path Instagram path iOS App path Android App div div...

Washington Afterschool Program week (9/27-10/1) - Pendleton, OR 2021

Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1205 SE Byers Ave, Pendleton, OR

Description After school Program (ASP) at Washington Elementary for grades 1st through 5th. The program will take place 2:30 – 6:00p on all full school days. We have awesome daily planned games...

Board Work Session Meeting/ Sesión de Trabajo de la Directiva

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Board Work Session Meeting Sesión de Trabajo de la Directiva You may also like the following events from Hermiston School District 8R

Sweet N' Juicy Plays 40 Taps

Pendleton, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jan 01, 10:00 PM

Address: 337 Southwest Emigrant Avenue, Pendleton, OR 97801

Time to party! It's a whole thing. Come try to get through all 40 beers on tap. It'll be fun.

*FREE* Powerful Tools for Caregivers (virtual/in-person)

Hermiston, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 610 Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston, OR 97838

Join us for this 6-week class, once a week, and take care of your own health and well-being to become a better caregiver!

