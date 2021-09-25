CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

Sunnyside calendar: Coming events

 7 days ago

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) Sunnyside is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sunnyside:

The Quebe Sisters

Prosser, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 713 6th St, Prosser, WA

With over fifteen years of touring to date, The Quebe Sisters have delivered their authentic triple fiddle and three-part harmony sound to the concert halls and festivals of North America and...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Grandview, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Grandview, WA 98930

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

SwingShift at the Winemakers loft!

Prosser, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Join us for an evening of music, dancing and fine wine! Presented by Coyote Canyon Winery....6-10 pm

Coeur Cause® Sparkling Rosé Charity Event

Prosser, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 508 Cabernet Ct, Prosser, WA

Two weekends in a row! In partnership with Milbrandt Vineyards, join us for an elevated experience on September 24th, 25th, 26th and October 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. We're releasing the...

Washington State Grape Society Annual Meeting and Trade Show

Grandview, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 500 North Elm Street, Grandview, WA 98930

Join us for the Washington State Grape Society Annual Meeting and Trade Show.- November 18-19th, 2021 in Grandview WA.

