Payson, AZ

Payson events coming up

Payson Post
 7 days ago

(PAYSON, AZ) Payson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Payson:

Fallen Comrades Ceremony hosted by Arizona Care Hospice

Payson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 901 South Westerly Road, Payson, AZ 85541

Join Arizona Care Hospice for an opportunity to experience healing from losses experienced while serving our country.

Rotary Golf Tournament

Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1504 W Country Club Dr, Payson, AZ

This event is held as a fundraiser for the Rim Country Rotary-Payson. Proceeds go to many annual projects. Some of those include: . A combination of grants received and matching donation from the...

4th Annual Northern AZ Classic

Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1400 S Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ

SPREAD THE WORD!! Double C Productions is coming back to Payson, AZ on Saturday September 25th! We will be giving away 2 CUSTOM SADDLES, 20 BUCKLES & 70% CASH PAYBACK!!! Books close @10AM for #9...

The Double D with Austin B. Sweeney & Landon Shill

Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 354 Johnson Blvd #3033, Payson, AZ

Explore all upcoming austin events in Payson, Arizona, find information & tickets for upcoming austin events happening in Payson, Arizona.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Payson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Payson, AZ 85541

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Payson, AZ
ABOUT

With Payson Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

