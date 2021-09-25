Coming soon: Uvalde events

(UVALDE, TX) Uvalde is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Uvalde area:

MORGAN ASHLEY Live at Hangar 6 Air Cafe Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 249 Airport, Uvalde Rd, Uvalde, TX

Hailing from College Station, Morgan Ashley grew up raising cattle and barrel racing. She decided at age 17 to finally pick up the guitar that sat in the corner of her room for years and hasn’t...

VIP Petcare at Petsense Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 2270 E Main St, Uvalde, TX

VIP Petcare at Petsense at Petsense, 1777 Retherford St., Tulare, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 04:00 pm to 05:30 pm

Ragland Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 104 W North St, Uvalde, TX

Our Texas Country at the Crossroads concert series is back! Come enjoy three incredible Texas Country Music artists as they share their stories and songs with you at the crossroads of America...

AWP PURGATORY Uvalde, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 2429 MILAM ST, Uvalde, TX 78801

THE NEXT CHAPTER IN AWP WILL BE WRITTEN... AND THE ROAD TO OLYMPUS BEGINS AT PURGATORY! MATCH CARD TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!