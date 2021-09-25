Bainbridge events calendar

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Live events are lining up on the Bainbridge calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bainbridge:

Midway Baptist Cairo, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Midway Baptist at Midway Baptist Church Cairo, GA, 2389 GA Highway 93 S, Cairo, GA 39828, Cairo, United States on Sun Sep 26 2021 at 11:00 am

Sunday afternoon bible study, Christian hospitality Quincy, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 306 N Madison St, Quincy, FL

In the room behind the stage in Fellowship Hall. Jesus asks us to see his disciples in everyone. (Mathew 25: 31-46)

2021 Mitchell County Homecoming - Mask Off Party Camilla, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 13 Harney St, Camilla, GA 31730

It's time for us to celebrate not being defeated by Covid-19 as we celebrate Mitchell County Homecoming Weekend.

Need money for college? Havana, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 27001 Blue Star Hwy, Havana, FL

Are you a junior or senior at Gadsden County High School or Crossroads Academy? Join us at the Open House for information on how to get money to continue your education no matter what path you are...

WCS Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Munroe Quincy, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

The Munroe (Quincy, FL) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Wakulla Christian School (Crawfordville, FL) on Thursday, September 30 @ 6p.