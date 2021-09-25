Mineral Wells calendar: Events coming up

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) Mineral Wells has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mineral Wells:

BRAVE - Palo Pinto Co Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 1202 Southeast 6th Avenue, Mineral Wells, TX 76067

Come learn about ways you can serve, advocate, and support children in foster care! Come find out if you can be BRAVE!

Sunday Evening Swing Thing Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

If you like to dance, you're gonna want to be at this one. Looking forward to this. Going to be a fun evening. Message me for ticket information. Doors open at 2pm.

Overnight Haunted Sanatorium Investigation Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: 1400 Veterans Of Foreign Wars St, Mineral Wells, TX

Get your tickets to the old haunted Sanatorium of Mineral Wells TX. These tickets sell out in a matter of a day or so. There will only be a set amount allowed to come so snag up tickets while you...

Hope For Hannah- Dinner and Auction Brock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 127 Lazy Bend Rd, Brock, TX

Please join us for a dinner and auction to benefit Hannah's surgery. Dinner will be provided by Baker's Ribs and dessert provided by Back Home Bakery.

Camping and Kayaking/Canoeing/Hike at Lake Mineral Wells State Park Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 Park Rd 71, Mineral Wells, TX

Folks lets get together and Camp, Kayak/Canoe and Hike at Lake Mineral Wells State Park. I have rented shelter # 5 which is a lake front site with the beautiful view of the lake the fire pit is...