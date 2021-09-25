Live events on the horizon in Walterboro

(WALTERBORO, SC) Live events are coming to Walterboro.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Walterboro area:

Colleton Farmers Market Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 514 E Washington St, Walterboro, SC

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, 4 PM - 8 PM Season: Summer and Fall May - December, 2021Saturdays, 9 AM - 1 PM Location: 506 East Washington Street

Cathedral Academy Girls JV Volleyball @ Branchville Branchville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

The Branchville (SC) JV volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Cathedral Academy (North Charleston, SC) on Thursday, September 30 @ 5p.

Saturday Farm Tours Cottageville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 541 Sullivans Ferry Rd, Cottageville, SC

Our farm tours give you an up-close and personal view of life on Herd It Here Farm. Learn about the wonderful world of alpacas; feel their luxurious fiber and how it's used to produce fabulous...

Edisto Blackwater Boogie 2021 Ridgeville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 746 County Road S-18-30, Ridgeville, SC 29472

The Edisto Blackwater Boogie is an outdoor festival taking place at Givhans Ferry State Park from October 15th-17th, 2021!

$5-AHAB'S Game Night Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Come join us for a fun night of playing board games and RPG games with friends and family. This is an event that is open for all ages. There is a $5 per person gaming fee.