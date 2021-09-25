CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Live events on the horizon in Walterboro

Walterboro News Flash
Walterboro News Flash
 7 days ago

(WALTERBORO, SC) Live events are coming to Walterboro.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Walterboro area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1mgR_0c7ufvyv00

Colleton Farmers Market

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 514 E Washington St, Walterboro, SC

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, 4 PM - 8 PM Season: Summer and Fall May - December, 2021Saturdays, 9 AM - 1 PM Location: 506 East Washington Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyISo_0c7ufvyv00

Cathedral Academy Girls JV Volleyball @ Branchville

Branchville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

The Branchville (SC) JV volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Cathedral Academy (North Charleston, SC) on Thursday, September 30 @ 5p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObLmh_0c7ufvyv00

Saturday Farm Tours

Cottageville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 541 Sullivans Ferry Rd, Cottageville, SC

Our farm tours give you an up-close and personal view of life on Herd It Here Farm. Learn about the wonderful world of alpacas; feel their luxurious fiber and how it's used to produce fabulous...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24CC0u_0c7ufvyv00

Edisto Blackwater Boogie 2021

Ridgeville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 746 County Road S-18-30, Ridgeville, SC 29472

The Edisto Blackwater Boogie is an outdoor festival taking place at Givhans Ferry State Park from October 15th-17th, 2021!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZ55a_0c7ufvyv00

$5-AHAB'S Game Night

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Come join us for a fun night of playing board games and RPG games with friends and family. This is an event that is open for all ages. There is a $5 per person gaming fee.

Walterboro, SC
ABOUT

With Walterboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

