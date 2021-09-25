CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrenceburg, TN

Coming soon: Lawrenceburg events

Lawrenceburg News Beat
Lawrenceburg News Beat
 7 days ago

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Live events are coming to Lawrenceburg.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lawrenceburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EP5th_0c7ufu6C00

Anderson County Burgoo Festival

Lawrenceburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 208 4th St, Lawrenceburg, TN

Anderson County Burgoo Festival, There will be lots of burgoo, music, and entertainment, as well as vendors of all kinds. Vendors will fill all avenues of the festival with crafts, food, and other...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4li9_0c7ufu6C00

STEEL 6@Ronnie’s Bar & Grill

Minor Hill, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Steel 6 will be back Rockin’ Ronnie’s Bar with some high energy 70’s,80’s, 90’s Rock! Don’t Miss the Steel 6 Experience!🤘🤘🤘🎸🎸🎸

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e42H5_0c7ufu6C00

30th Annual Chamber Chili Cook-Off

Pulaski, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 110 N 2nd St, Pulaski, TN 38478

The 30th Annual Giles Chamber Chili Cook-Off is Thursday, October 21st!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f1Wxq_0c7ufu6C00

Sunday Morning Worship

Lawrenceburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 904 3rd Ave, Lawrenceburg, TN

Sunday Morning Worship at Harmony Church of the Nazarene Lawrenceburg, 904 3rd Ave, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464, Lawrenceburg, United States on Sun Sep 26 2021 at 10:30 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0utkuc_0c7ufu6C00

Middle Tennessee District Fair

Lawrenceburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

The Middle Tennessee District Fair will be held at Lawrenceburg's Rotary Park during the last week in September. One of the best and largest in Tennessee, the fair brings exciting attractions...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pulaski, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Lawrenceburg, TN
Government
City
Lawrenceburg, TN
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lawrenceburg News Beat

Lawrenceburg News Beat

Lawrenceburg, TN
256
Followers
464
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lawrenceburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy