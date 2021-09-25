Coming soon: Lawrenceburg events

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Live events are coming to Lawrenceburg.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lawrenceburg:

Anderson County Burgoo Festival Lawrenceburg, TN

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 208 4th St, Lawrenceburg, TN

Anderson County Burgoo Festival, There will be lots of burgoo, music, and entertainment, as well as vendors of all kinds. Vendors will fill all avenues of the festival with crafts, food, and other...

STEEL 6@Ronnie's Bar & Grill Minor Hill, TN

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Steel 6 will be back Rockin’ Ronnie’s Bar with some high energy 70’s,80’s, 90’s Rock! Don’t Miss the Steel 6 Experience!🤘🤘🤘🎸🎸🎸

30th Annual Chamber Chili Cook-Off Pulaski, TN

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 110 N 2nd St, Pulaski, TN 38478

The 30th Annual Giles Chamber Chili Cook-Off is Thursday, October 21st!

Sunday Morning Worship Lawrenceburg, TN

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 904 3rd Ave, Lawrenceburg, TN

Sunday Morning Worship at Harmony Church of the Nazarene Lawrenceburg, 904 3rd Ave, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464, Lawrenceburg, United States on Sun Sep 26 2021 at 10:30 am

Middle Tennessee District Fair Lawrenceburg, TN

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

The Middle Tennessee District Fair will be held at Lawrenceburg's Rotary Park during the last week in September. One of the best and largest in Tennessee, the fair brings exciting attractions...