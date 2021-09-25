CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
River Falls, WI

Coming soon: River Falls events

River Falls News Alert
River Falls News Alert
 7 days ago

(RIVER FALLS, WI) River Falls is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in River Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wxLTO_0c7ufsKk00

Yoga & a Pint!

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 990 Antler Ct, River Falls, WI

Sarah VanValkenburg, a Yoga Alliance Multi Style teacher, will be guiding you through an all levels yoga flow practice at Rush River Brewery! Mark your calendars for Monday evening September 27th...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DhZtr_0c7ufsKk00

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Draft

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 104 N Main St, River Falls, WI

A draft event for Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, $15 entry, 3 rounds max

Learn More

Rush River Brewery Farmers Market

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 990 Antler Ct, River Falls, WI

Samantha will perform solo at the Rush River Brewery Farmers Market!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eRhbx_0c7ufsKk00

River Valley Association Annual Meeting

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1153 St Croix St, River Falls, WI

Please join us for the annual meeting of the River Valley Association at St. Croix Lanes in River Falls, WI More Information to come...

Learn More

Learn how to play Yu-Gi-Oh!

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 104 N Main St, River Falls, WI

Free! Come in to learn how to play Yu-Gi-Oh! No experience necessary, we will provide everything you need to learn how to play.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
River Falls, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
River Falls, WI
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#River Valley#Standup Comedy#Yoga Alliance Multi Style#Innistrad
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
River Falls News Alert

River Falls News Alert

River Falls, WI
78
Followers
462
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With River Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy