Coming soon: River Falls events

(RIVER FALLS, WI) River Falls is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in River Falls:

Yoga & a Pint! River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 990 Antler Ct, River Falls, WI

Sarah VanValkenburg, a Yoga Alliance Multi Style teacher, will be guiding you through an all levels yoga flow practice at Rush River Brewery! Mark your calendars for Monday evening September 27th...

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Draft River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 104 N Main St, River Falls, WI

A draft event for Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, $15 entry, 3 rounds max

Rush River Brewery Farmers Market River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 990 Antler Ct, River Falls, WI

Samantha will perform solo at the Rush River Brewery Farmers Market!

River Valley Association Annual Meeting River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1153 St Croix St, River Falls, WI

Please join us for the annual meeting of the River Valley Association at St. Croix Lanes in River Falls, WI More Information to come...

Learn how to play Yu-Gi-Oh! River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 104 N Main St, River Falls, WI

Free! Come in to learn how to play Yu-Gi-Oh! No experience necessary, we will provide everything you need to learn how to play.