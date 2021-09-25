CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defuniak Springs, FL

Defuniak Springs events coming soon

Defuniak Springs Journal
 7 days ago

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) Live events are lining up on the Defuniak Springs calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Defuniak Springs area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n3IZ7_0c7ufrS100

Gaskin First Baptist Church

Westville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 107 County Hwy 181 E, Westville, FL

Come join us for an evening of worship and ministry as Tonja share her story of healing and hope in song at Gaskin First Baptist Church in Westville, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Jbws_0c7ufrS100

NWFAA Astronomy Workshop

Crestview, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 1445 Commerce Dr, Crestview, FL

An event for ages 9-adult, appropriate for enthusiasts and those wanting to learn more about astronomy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UIusn_0c7ufrS100

Father/Son Campout

Samson, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 363 Victory Circle, Samson, AL 36477

A great time for dads and sons to get away from their normal routine & strengthen their relationship while enjoying God’s creation!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WczJo_0c7ufrS100

Limited Lawn and Ornamental Review and Exam

Crestview, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3098 Airport Rd, Crestview, FL

Earn or renew pesticide license About this Event AGENDA 8:00 - 8:50 Pesticide Safety and Application Requirements Applicators learn how to comply with Florida rules and use products in a manner...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJ2A2_0c7ufrS100

Cottage Prayer Meeting for Revival

Westville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Cottage Prayer Meeting for Revival (Rodney & Dixie Hitzing Hosting) Tue, September 7, 2021 6:00pm - 7:00pm Hosted by Rodney & Dixie Hitzing 1513 Griffin Cir Westville, FL 32464-9530

Defuniak Springs Journal

Defuniak Springs, FL
With Defuniak Springs Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

