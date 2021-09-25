Coming soon: Mattoon events

(MATTOON, IL) Mattoon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mattoon:

Chess Club For Kids @ Mattoon Public Library – Mattoon, IL Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 1600 Charleston Ave, Mattoon, IL

Chess Club For Kids @ Mattoon Public Library – Mattoon, IL Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10 AM – 11:30 AM – For Grades 2-12! Beginners welcome! Want to learn how to play chess? Do you already...

Forward Ministry Kenya - Gala Mattoon, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 1304 Lake Land Boulevard, Mattoon, IL 61938

An evening to celebrate what God is doing through Forward Ministry in Kenya.

Harvest Frolic Lerna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 402 S Lincoln Hwy, Lerna, IL

Come celebrate the arrival of autumn at the Harvest Frolic on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You won't want to miss this experience of 19th-century life on the farm...

FSBC Car and Bike Show Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 3521 Dewitt Ave, Mattoon, IL

Car & Bike Show to benefit the Carmi Baptist Children's Home & Family Services.

Joint Replacement Class Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

We now offer this class for people who will be undergoing joint replacement surgery at Sarah Bush Lincoln. The two-hour class includes a comprehensive overview including what to expect before the...