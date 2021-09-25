CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

Coming soon: Mattoon events

 7 days ago

(MATTOON, IL) Mattoon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mattoon:

Chess Club For Kids @ Mattoon Public Library – Mattoon, IL

Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 1600 Charleston Ave, Mattoon, IL

Chess Club For Kids @ Mattoon Public Library – Mattoon, IL Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10 AM – 11:30 AM – For Grades 2-12! Beginners welcome! Want to learn how to play chess? Do you already...

Forward Ministry Kenya - Gala

Mattoon, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 1304 Lake Land Boulevard, Mattoon, IL 61938

An evening to celebrate what God is doing through Forward Ministry in Kenya.

Harvest Frolic

Lerna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 402 S Lincoln Hwy, Lerna, IL

Come celebrate the arrival of autumn at the Harvest Frolic on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You won't want to miss this experience of 19th-century life on the farm...

FSBC Car and Bike Show

Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 3521 Dewitt Ave, Mattoon, IL

Car & Bike Show to benefit the Carmi Baptist Children's Home & Family Services.

Joint Replacement Class

Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

We now offer this class for people who will be undergoing joint replacement surgery at Sarah Bush Lincoln. The two-hour class includes a comprehensive overview including what to expect before the...

The Hill

Mattoon Digest

ABOUT

With Mattoon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

