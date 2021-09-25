Events on the Belen calendar

(BELEN, NM) Belen has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Belen area:

Disciple @ Calvary Chapel Rio Grande Valley in Belen, NM Belen, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 19381 New Mexico 314, Belen, NM 87002

Disciple will be making a tour stop in Belen, NM!!! Check info below for ticket and concert info!

Horses in Harmony with Kristin Darnell Peralta, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 7 Wildwood Ln, Peralta, NM

Horses in Harmony Clinic with Kristin Darnell Saturday, September 25, 2021 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wilderwood Equine Therapy, Peralta, NM An incredible opportunity to work with Kristin Darnell...

VSS Re-Open Open House & FUNdraiser September 25th, 2021 Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 445 Camino Del Rey SW Suite E, Los Lunas, NM

Join us on September 25th from 1pm-5pm for the VSS Re-Open Open House & Fundraiser! A FREE Family Friendly Community Engagement & FUNdraising Event Artists, Vendors, Food & Refreshments, a Silent...

Bosque Farms Growers Market Bosque Farms, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1024-1062 N Bosque Loop, Bosque Farms, NM

Season:Summer Market Hours: April 17 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:1090 North Bosque Loop

Pre-Retirement Seminar Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 5500 Glenrio Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105

Seminar for City of ABQ employees who have 3 years or less for retirement.