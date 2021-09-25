Events on the Belen calendar
(BELEN, NM) Belen has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Belen area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 19381 New Mexico 314, Belen, NM 87002
Disciple will be making a tour stop in Belen, NM!!! Check info below for ticket and concert info!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Address: 7 Wildwood Ln, Peralta, NM
Horses in Harmony Clinic with Kristin Darnell Saturday, September 25, 2021 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wilderwood Equine Therapy, Peralta, NM An incredible opportunity to work with Kristin Darnell...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 445 Camino Del Rey SW Suite E, Los Lunas, NM
Join us on September 25th from 1pm-5pm for the VSS Re-Open Open House & Fundraiser! A FREE Family Friendly Community Engagement & FUNdraising Event Artists, Vendors, Food & Refreshments, a Silent...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 1024-1062 N Bosque Loop, Bosque Farms, NM
Season:Summer Market Hours: April 17 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:1090 North Bosque Loop
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 5500 Glenrio Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105
Seminar for City of ABQ employees who have 3 years or less for retirement.
