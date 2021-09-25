CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, GA

Cleveland events coming soon

Cleveland Bulletin
Cleveland Bulletin
 7 days ago

(CLEVELAND, GA) Cleveland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cleveland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VlQLP_0c7ufo3400

Blue Knights SRC

Sautee Nacoochee, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: Monroe Ridge Rd, Sautee Nacoochee, GA

Explore all upcoming src events in Helen, Georgia, find information & tickets for upcoming src events happening in Helen, Georgia.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JvRk4_0c7ufo3400

Cleveland Agri-Fest

Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Cleveland, GA

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6Ves_0c7ufo3400

BOYS PROSPECT CAMP

Cleveland, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 Alumni Dr, Cleveland, GA 30528

One Heartbeat Basketball presents Prospect Camp Purchase a ticket to reserve your spot

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ARELY_0c7ufo3400

Diaper Day Drive-Thru Event

Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Pregnant and new moms and dads are invited to join us for a Diaper Day Drive-Thru event at MedLink White! Attendees will receive free diapers and baby supplies as well as information about MedLink...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qx2HU_0c7ufo3400

Friends of Hardman Farm: Volunteer Recruitment Day

Sautee Nacoochee, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 143 GA-17, Sautee Nacoochee, GA

Saturday, Sep 25, 2021 10 AM to 12 PM - Hardman Farm Historic Site - Sautee Nacoochee, GA - We are gearing up for our fall season here at Hardman Farm and there is plenty to do! Join us for a...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sautee Nacoochee, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Basketball
City
Helen, GA
Cleveland, GA
Government
City
Cleveland, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standup Comedy#Live Events#Cdc#Sun Oct 10#Ga Explore#Prospect Camp Purchase#Medlink White
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cleveland Bulletin

Cleveland Bulletin

Cleveland, GA
198
Followers
499
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cleveland Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy