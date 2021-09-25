Cleveland events coming soon

(CLEVELAND, GA) Cleveland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cleveland:

Blue Knights SRC Sautee Nacoochee, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: Monroe Ridge Rd, Sautee Nacoochee, GA

Cleveland Agri-Fest Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Cleveland, GA

BOYS PROSPECT CAMP Cleveland, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 Alumni Dr, Cleveland, GA 30528

One Heartbeat Basketball presents Prospect Camp Purchase a ticket to reserve your spot

Diaper Day Drive-Thru Event Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Pregnant and new moms and dads are invited to join us for a Diaper Day Drive-Thru event at MedLink White! Attendees will receive free diapers and baby supplies as well as information about MedLink...

Friends of Hardman Farm: Volunteer Recruitment Day Sautee Nacoochee, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 143 GA-17, Sautee Nacoochee, GA

Saturday, Sep 25, 2021 10 AM to 12 PM - Hardman Farm Historic Site - Sautee Nacoochee, GA - We are gearing up for our fall season here at Hardman Farm and there is plenty to do! Join us for a...