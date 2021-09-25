Coming soon: Morgan City events

(MORGAN CITY, LA) Morgan City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Morgan City:

Diamond Painting (Bayou Blue) Thibodaux, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 314 St Mary St, Thibodaux, LA

Diamond Painting (Bayou Blue) Create a work of art using our diamond painting kit. Wednesday, September 29 at 3 PM For Teens No Registration Required Bayou Blue Branch 198 Mazerac Street Houma, LA...

BÄR - MAGIC TEA TOUR - Stuttgart Labadieville, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Kegelenstraße 21, 70372 Stuttgart

MAGIC TEA Tour des Artpop Künstlers BÄR – live in Stuttgart!

DJ Devil on Ice @ Pool Do’s Morgan City, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

DJ Devil on Ice @ Pool Do’s at Morgan City, Louisiana, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 09:00 pm

Earn 10X Entries Charenton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 832 Martin Luther King Rd, Charenton, LA

Earn 10X Entries each Wednesday and drawing dates in September

RKG @ Captain Pinky's Lounge Berwick, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

RKG makes its debut at Captain Pinky's Lounge in Berwick.