Bay City, TX

Events on the Bay City calendar

Bay City News Beat
Bay City News Beat
 7 days ago

(BAY CITY, TX) Bay City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bay City:

Memorial service

Bay City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1200 Nichols Ave, Bay City, TX

Find the obituary of Elizabeth Laverne Ashworth (1936 - 2021) from Bay City, TX. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

MasterClass: Paint n’ Sip

Lake Jackson, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 333 Texas 332, Lake Jackson, TX 77566

Acing Faces Artistry presents THE MAKEUP MASTERCLASS: PAINT n’ SIP

Fall Pop-Up Extravaganza & Fashion Show

Brazoria, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1208 S. Brooks St, Brazoria, TX 77422

*Registration deadline is November 19, 2021 *Pop-Up Shop is free for attendees *Pop-Up Vendor set up is from 9:30am-11:30am

5th Annual car show

West Columbia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 11941, TX-35, West Columbia, TX

we are having our annual car show and silent auction. all vehicles are welcome to come and enter. all proceeds go to the American cancer society. you can register the day of event. $20 entry. show...

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Lake

Lake Jackson, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Lake, TX 77566

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Bay City News Beat

ABOUT

With Bay City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

