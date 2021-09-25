Nogales calendar: Coming events

(NOGALES, AZ) Nogales is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nogales:

SUNFLOWERS Patagonia, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: N 3rd Ave, Patagonia, AZ

SUGGESTED DONATION $5 In an extraordinary exhibition, the Van Gogh Museum took a new and revealing look at the five publicly-owned versions of sunflowers in a vase. DIRECTED BY DAVID BICKERSTAFF...

Kevin Pakulis Tubac, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 7 Plaza Rd, Tubac, AZ

Kevin Pakulis at Tubac Jack's Saloon, 7 Plaza Rd, Tubac, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 06:30 pm to 09:30 pm

Green Valley Farmer's Market Green Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 101 South La Cañada Drive, Green Valley, AZ

Season: Year Round Market Hours: May - SeptemberWednesday, 8AM - 12PMOctober - AprilWednesday, 9AM - 1PM Location: 101 South La Canada Drive

Advanced 2 Nighter: Sky Islands Odyssey East Elgin, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Address: 366 Research Ranch Road, Elgin, AZ 85611

Join us for a 3 day Odyssey around the Sky Islands Odyssey East Loop.

State of the City Address Nogales, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 653 N Grand Ave, Nogales, AZ

by Carolyn Classen, blogger Carolyn’s note: Arturo Garino was re-elected Mayor of Nogales in Nov. 2018 and previously elected Mayor in 2010, then had been defeated by John Doyle in […]