CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nogales, AZ

Nogales calendar: Coming events

Nogales Times
Nogales Times
 7 days ago

(NOGALES, AZ) Nogales is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nogales:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNbdw_0c7uflOt00

SUNFLOWERS

Patagonia, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: N 3rd Ave, Patagonia, AZ

SUGGESTED DONATION $5 In an extraordinary exhibition, the Van Gogh Museum took a new and revealing look at the five publicly-owned versions of sunflowers in a vase. DIRECTED BY DAVID BICKERSTAFF...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26MKja_0c7uflOt00

Kevin Pakulis

Tubac, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 7 Plaza Rd, Tubac, AZ

Kevin Pakulis at Tubac Jack's Saloon, 7 Plaza Rd, Tubac, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 06:30 pm to 09:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YH33m_0c7uflOt00

Green Valley Farmer's Market

Green Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 101 South La Cañada Drive, Green Valley, AZ

Season: Year Round Market Hours: May - SeptemberWednesday, 8AM - 12PMOctober - AprilWednesday, 9AM - 1PM Location: 101 South La Canada Drive

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GvzMK_0c7uflOt00

Advanced 2 Nighter: Sky Islands Odyssey East

Elgin, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Address: 366 Research Ranch Road, Elgin, AZ 85611

Join us for a 3 day Odyssey around the Sky Islands Odyssey East Loop.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyEXD_0c7uflOt00

State of the City Address

Nogales, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 653 N Grand Ave, Nogales, AZ

by Carolyn Classen, blogger Carolyn’s note: Arturo Garino was re-elected Mayor of Nogales in Nov. 2018 and previously elected Mayor in 2010, then had been defeated by John Doyle in […]

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Nogales International

Baseball Fiesta not coming to Nogales

The Mexican Baseball Fiesta, an annual event that brings Mexican League teams to play games in the United States in the fall, isn’t headed for Nogales this year. Jorge Maldonado, a Nogales City Council member and Nogales Little League board member, said he’d been in discussions with event organizers. This year, he said, the organization wanted Nogales to guarantee a minimum level of ticket sales, on top of taking care of the field, security and other costs.
NOGALES, AZ
Ash Jurberg

8 of the strangest laws in Phoenix

I was lucky enough to visit Arizona for the first time this year. We spent several days in Phoenix and Sedona, and before the end of the trip, we were already planning our next trip back. As we were on our flight to Phoenix, I researched Arizona and saw that someone had posted on a travel forum a crazy Arizona law. This sparked my interest, and soon I found a whole bunch of weird Phoenix laws.
PHOENIX, AZ
Nogales Times

Nogales Times

Nogales, AZ
65
Followers
470
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nogales Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy