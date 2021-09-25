CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

Sikeston events calendar

Sikeston Updates
Sikeston Updates
 7 days ago

(SIKESTON, MO) Sikeston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sikeston:

Enhancing Your Web Presence @ Dexter Chamber of Commerce

Dexter, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 515 W Market St # B, Dexter, MO

This workshop is a how to class on a few simple steps on how every business can enhance the visibility of their business. Following the presentation there will be a Q&A Session. This workshop is...

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Free Guy on the Purcell Tire Big Screen

Chaffee, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:45 PM

Address: 272 Drive-In Lane, Chaffee, MO

Join us for two new releases on the Purcell Tire Big Screen: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Free Guy. Gates open at 6:00, and the first movie starts at 7:15. Tickets are $30 per...

Stoddard County Fair

Dexter, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 608 Fairground Dr, Dexter, MO

Come and enjoy the festivities featuring amusements, animals and liverstock events, contests, live entertainment and fun for all. Don't miss the kick-off parade on opening day.

2021 Senior Health, Awareness & Information Fair

Scott City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 432 Lutheran Ln, Scott City, MO

You are invited to attend the 2021 Senior Health, Awareness & Information Fair at Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 10 am to noon. Organizations and...

Thursday Morning Men's Group

Dexter, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Join our men's group every Thursday morning as we dive into God's word together.

Sikeston, MO
