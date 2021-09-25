CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

Live events Radford — what's coming up

Radford Daily
Radford Daily
 7 days ago

(RADFORD, VA) Live events are lining up on the Radford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Radford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fchXV_0c7ufjdR00

Girls' Youth Small Group — VBC Radford

Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 1300 2nd St, Radford, VA

Join us Sunday morning for a message and worship. At the 9am service, we are currently offering Childcare for ages 0-11. We will be accepting the first 16 children that register and then dividing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02eCZV_0c7ufjdR00

Getting to Know Your Sewing Machine

Fairlawn, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 7327 Peppers Ferry Blvd A, Fairlawn, VA

This is a great beginner sewing class that will teach you: - how to get to know your sewing machine - how to thread the top and fill the bobbin (what's a bobbin?) - how to use and care for your...

Stash Busters Club - Good for Beginner and Experience Sewing!

Fairlawn, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 7327 Peppers Ferry Blvd A, Fairlawn, VA

SewBiz has a "Stash Buster Club" - 2021 edition. These projects are great for beginner and experienced sewing alike! Each month we will use a Monthly Mini pattern from Patch Abilities to create a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IaIFn_0c7ufjdR00

Outdoor Storytime for Bigs

Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 30 W Main St, Radford, VA

Join RPL for Storytime! We sing songs, listen to stories, and do some rhymes out in the sunshine. We currently have our Storytimes outside in the children’s garden whenever possible, and we love...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IbbTd_0c7ufjdR00

Jokers Wild

Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 2nd St, Radford, VA

Jokers Wild will be playing music for the New River Community College ACCE benefit!

Radford Daily

Radford Daily

Radford, VA
ABOUT

With Radford Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

