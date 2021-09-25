Events on the Buffalo calendar

(BUFFALO, MN) Buffalo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Buffalo area:

Buffalo Farmers Market Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 1st Ave NE, Buffalo, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Saturdays, 8:00am - 12:00pm Location: 100 1st Ave NE, Buffalo, MN 55313

the WINERY COMEDY TOUR at BUFFALO ROCK Buffalo, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 4527 23rd Street Southeast, Buffalo, MN 55313

Top notch #comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

St. Timothy's Fall Festival Maple Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 215 Division St E, Maple Lake, MN

Don’t miss St. Timothy’s Fall Festival on September 26th in Maple Lake, MN Fun for the whole family! The Festival kicks off Saturday evening with Music, Pizza Party & Beer Garden from 5:30 ...

1000 Books Before Kindergarten Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 18 Lake Blvd NW, Buffalo, MN

Give your child the gift of reading and literacy. Track the progress with your child's special booklet and earn prizes long the way. For birth to Kindergarten. Sponsored by Friends of the Buffalo...

Soccer: Boys JV vs. Buffalo (Away) Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 877 Bison Blvd, Buffalo, MN

