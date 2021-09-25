Live events on the horizon in Susanville

(SUSANVILLE, CA) Susanville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Susanville:

VORRA Short Course UTV Race 2 Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

VORRA Short Course UTV Race 2 September 24th – 25th, 2021 Quincy, CA Quincy Races April17 – 18 & September 24 – 25 Each day counts as a round, 2 rounds per weekend.

Dixie Fire Meeting – Crescent Mills, CA – 9/25/21 Crescent Mills, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 15792 CA-89, Crescent Mills, CA

Mon 8:00am – 5:00pm Tues 8:00am – 5:00pm Wed 8:00am – 5:00pm Thurs 8:00am – 5:00pm Fri 8:00am – 5:00pm Sat – Sun Closed

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Susanville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96127

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Live Music featuring Low Flying Birds Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 438 Main St, Quincy, CA

Event Name: Live Music featuring Low Flying Birds Description: font Event Date: 9/25/2021 Event Time: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM Pacific Location: Drunk Brush 436-438 Main Street Grover Alley in the...

Lassen County Out of the Darkness Walk Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

The Out of the Darkness Walk features resources and information on Mental Health Awareness and Suicide Prevention. There will be a short program, resource fair and walk at Memorial Park. Register...