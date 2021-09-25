CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Susanville, CA

Live events on the horizon in Susanville

Susanville Daily
Susanville Daily
 7 days ago

(SUSANVILLE, CA) Susanville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Susanville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YTQA4_0c7ufhrz00

VORRA Short Course UTV Race 2

Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

VORRA Short Course UTV Race 2 September 24th – 25th, 2021 Quincy, CA Quincy Races April17 – 18 & September 24 – 25 Each day counts as a round, 2 rounds per weekend.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38a4XQ_0c7ufhrz00

Dixie Fire Meeting – Crescent Mills, CA – 9/25/21

Crescent Mills, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 15792 CA-89, Crescent Mills, CA

Mon 8:00am – 5:00pm Tues 8:00am – 5:00pm Wed 8:00am – 5:00pm Thurs 8:00am – 5:00pm Fri 8:00am – 5:00pm Sat – Sun Closed

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHhJJ_0c7ufhrz00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Susanville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96127

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NSOCj_0c7ufhrz00

Live Music featuring Low Flying Birds

Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 438 Main St, Quincy, CA

Event Name: Live Music featuring Low Flying Birds Description: font Event Date: 9/25/2021 Event Time: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM Pacific Location: Drunk Brush 436-438 Main Street Grover Alley in the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oH3pR_0c7ufhrz00

Lassen County Out of the Darkness Walk

Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

The Out of the Darkness Walk features resources and information on Mental Health Awareness and Suicide Prevention. There will be a short program, resource fair and walk at Memorial Park. Register...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susanville, CA
Local
California Government
Quincy, CA
Government
Susanville, CA
Government
City
Quincy, CA
City
Crescent Mills, CA
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Make Yourself#Stand Up Comedy#Quincy Races April17
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Susanville Daily

Susanville Daily

Susanville, CA
75
Followers
386
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Susanville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy