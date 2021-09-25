CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

Live events coming up in Pikeville

 7 days ago

(PIKEVILLE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Pikeville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pikeville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dRv0Z_0c7ufgzG00

CO.STARTERS

Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

ATTENTION BUSINESS OWNERS!! I can’t recommend this program enough. CO.STARTERS is an invaluable resource for optimizing your business. Apply at www.soar-ky.org/costarters-apply/ SOAR City of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rxad8_0c7ufgzG00

Holly Mullins

Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 180 Town Mountain Rd Ste 114, Pikeville, KY

Holly Mullins Hosted By Moon Light Pathways. Event starts at Sat Sep 25 2021 at 12:00 pm and happening at Pikeville., Make sure to book your time slot. Only $30 per reading.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042R5Z_0c7ufgzG00

LOBBY VOLUNTEER - Newsboys, Mandisa, and MORE - Pikeville, KY

Pikeville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 126 Main Street, Pikeville, KY 41501

Come help out the lobby team at the Newsboys tour, and get to see some of the show for free!

Storage Rentals of America Storage Auction

Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:22 AM

Online Storage Auction at Storage Rentals of America located in Pikeville, KY. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3975872 Unit may contain Household...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WiJlS_0c7ufgzG00

Jouley/Electric Bus Tour - Pike County Schools Stop!

Pikeville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 316 South Mayo Trail, Pikeville, KY 41501

Come out and join us on Friday, October 29th for a special Jouley/ Electric Bus Demo!

With Pikeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

