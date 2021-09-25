CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Live events on the horizon in Elko

Elko Updates
Elko Updates
 7 days ago

(ELKO, NV) Live events are coming to Elko.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elko:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32xpFv_0c7uff6X00

Magic: The Gathering, Saturday Modern Day!

Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 730 1250, NV-227, Elko, NV

Modern is back! Join us for the foremost non rotating format and battle for glory and fabulous prizes! Build and hone your decks to rise to the top of the local meta! Be sure to tell all of your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27E74o_0c7uff6X00

Ghost Tour 2021

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 506 Silver Street, Elko, NV 89801

A tour through Elko's creepy past, complete with wine and appetizers!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPBe4_0c7uff6X00

Fall B.O.G.O in Elko

Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2072 Idaho St, Elko, NV

Shop our major fall clearance at our BOGO Sale this weekend only! Buy one get one free on blue clearance items + check out our green clearance that just hit the floors. Stock up on cozy essentials...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D1NG4_0c7uff6X00

Elko Family Farmers Market

Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 12 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PMLocation:1405 Idaho Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTeab_0c7uff6X00

Service & Sun. School

Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 2225 Industrial Way # A, Elko, NV

Our "in-person" Sunday Service begins at 10:30am each week. We systematically present and explain the Holy Scriptures, Genesis through Revelation, verse by verse. you have any questions about...

Elko Updates

Elko Updates

Elko, NV
ABOUT

With Elko Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

