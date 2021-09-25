Live events on the horizon in Elko

(ELKO, NV) Live events are coming to Elko.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elko:

Magic: The Gathering, Saturday Modern Day! Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 730 1250, NV-227, Elko, NV

Modern is back! Join us for the foremost non rotating format and battle for glory and fabulous prizes! Build and hone your decks to rise to the top of the local meta! Be sure to tell all of your...

Ghost Tour 2021 Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 506 Silver Street, Elko, NV 89801

A tour through Elko's creepy past, complete with wine and appetizers!

Fall B.O.G.O in Elko Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2072 Idaho St, Elko, NV

Shop our major fall clearance at our BOGO Sale this weekend only! Buy one get one free on blue clearance items + check out our green clearance that just hit the floors. Stock up on cozy essentials...

Elko Family Farmers Market Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 12 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PMLocation:1405 Idaho Street

Service & Sun. School Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 2225 Industrial Way # A, Elko, NV

Our "in-person" Sunday Service begins at 10:30am each week. We systematically present and explain the Holy Scriptures, Genesis through Revelation, verse by verse. you have any questions about...