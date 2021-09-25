CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liverpool, OH

Events on the East Liverpool calendar

East Liverpool Updates
East Liverpool Updates
 7 days ago

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) Live events are lining up on the East Liverpool calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around East Liverpool:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h9uqL_0c7ufeDo00

AM Bible Study

Georgetown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:15 AM

Address: 341 Tomlinson Run Church Road, Georgetown, PA

Classes begin at 9:30 AM last about 45 minutes. The is designed to study the Bible from cover to cover and to make applications with each lesson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6ecI_0c7ufeDo00

Renovatio's Give Back Wednesdays With The Calcutta Lions Club

East Liverpool, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 E 5th St, East Liverpool, OH

What better way to support your local community than with a delicious meal! Come Join us for give back Wednesday’s with the Calcutta Lions Club all day Sept 29th. We will give back 10% of our...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZbGWp_0c7ufeDo00

Penn Ohio Barrel Racing Association September 25-26, 2021

East Liverpool, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Tri State Boot & Saddle Club DKMSS Series Lindsay August (724) 650-6291 14930 Old Lincoln Highway East Liverpool, OH 43920

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hOOZs_0c7ufeDo00

Alternative Animal & Bird Auction Check In Times

Rogers, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 45625 Old State Rte 154, Rogers, OH

Check In Times Thursday Noon – 8 pm and Friday 8 am – 3 pm. See Online Auction to bid.

Worship Services

Georgetown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 341 Tomlinson Run Church Road, Georgetown, PA

Sunday Evening Worship. Join us for our Sunday Evening Worship Service.

East Liverpool, OH
With East Liverpool Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

