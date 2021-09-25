Live events Mechanicsville — what’s coming up
(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) Live events are coming to Mechanicsville.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mechanicsville:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 24425 Three Notch Rd, Hollywood, MD
Gather your friends and join Billie from Wild Caught Glass Creations for a morning of creative fun! Will you choose seahorse or jellyfish?
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 27636 Mechanicsville Rd, Mechanicsville, MD
Texas Holdem Tournament $120.00 Buy in (includes Bounty) Starting Stack 20,000 chips Registration opens at 1pm. Pre-registration is encouraged but not necessary There will be…
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Season:Summer Market Hours: Starting May 1, 2021 Monday - Saturday, 8AM - 6PMLocation:37600 New Market Road
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 27636 Mechanicsville Rd, Mechanicsville, MD
Classic Cars (1995 and Older), Trucks and Motorcycles are welcome. Top 70 and several other awards. First 100 receive dash plaques. Pre-registration $15 by Sept. 17, $20 at gate. Spectators $5...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 98 Solomons Island Road South, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
Celebrating Harvest Gnome canvas painting at O'Gannigans Irish Pub, Prince Frederick, Sunday, Sept. 26, at 5:00 p.m. *full picture below
