Mechanicsville, MD

Live events Mechanicsville — what’s coming up

Mechanicsville Daily
 7 days ago

(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) Live events are coming to Mechanicsville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mechanicsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQ0PX_0c7ufdL500

Broken made Beautiful

Hollywood, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 24425 Three Notch Rd, Hollywood, MD

Gather your friends and join Billie from Wild Caught Glass Creations for a morning of creative fun! Will you choose seahorse or jellyfish?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z8ukW_0c7ufdL500

Mechanicsville Moose Texas Holdem

Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 27636 Mechanicsville Rd, Mechanicsville, MD

Texas Holdem Tournament $120.00 Buy in (includes Bounty) Starting Stack 20,000 chips Registration opens at 1pm. Pre-registration is encouraged but not necessary There will be…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1kdp_0c7ufdL500

North Saint Mary's Farmers Market

Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours: Starting May 1, 2021 Monday - Saturday, 8AM - 6PMLocation:37600 New Market Road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yK0l0_0c7ufdL500

East Coast Drifters Fall Classic Car Show

Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 27636 Mechanicsville Rd, Mechanicsville, MD

Classic Cars (1995 and Older), Trucks and Motorcycles are welcome. Top 70 and several other awards. First 100 receive dash plaques. Pre-registration $15 by Sept. 17, $20 at gate. Spectators $5...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WR7aF_0c7ufdL500

Celebrating Harvest Gnome canvas painting at O'Gannigans, Sun. 9/26 at 5 pm

Prince Frederick, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 98 Solomons Island Road South, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Celebrating Harvest Gnome canvas painting at O'Gannigans Irish Pub, Prince Frederick, Sunday, Sept. 26, at 5:00 p.m. *full picture below

Mechanicsville, MD
