Live events coming up in Brookhaven

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Brookhaven has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Brookhaven area:

Visitation Crystal Springs, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 26141 MS-27, Crystal Springs, MS

Here is Regina Lorenzo Orocio’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Regina Lorenzo Orocio (Crystal Springs, Mississippi...

Lincoln County Dinner at "The Hideaway"- Brookhaven/Monticello Monticello, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 828 Pleasant Grove Dr SE, Monticello, MS

Lincoln County Dinner at "The Hideaway"- Brookhaven/MonticelloThe Hideaway at Reed's Estate6:00 PM - 10:00 PMContact(s)Brookhaven MS0017@ducks.org

Wednesday Night Meals/Activities McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:45 PM

Address: 500 Delaware Ave, McComb, MS

Join us for a light meal, then activities for Children, Youth, and Adults.

PCLT Presents: The Outsiders Mccomb, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 206 State Street, McComb, MS 39648

The Outsiders Adapted by Christopher Sergel. From the book by S.E. Hinton.

Fall Floral Box Centerpiece Crystal Springs, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 106 E Georgetown St, Crystal Springs, MS

This fun Floral Fall Box (try saying that three times fast!) is yours for the taking! About this Event We will provide the professional eye while you decorate but you can go hog wild with this...