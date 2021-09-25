CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven News Beat

Live events coming up in Brookhaven

 7 days ago

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Brookhaven has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Brookhaven area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ou3R4_0c7ufcSM00

Visitation

Crystal Springs, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 26141 MS-27, Crystal Springs, MS

Here is Regina Lorenzo Orocio’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Regina Lorenzo Orocio (Crystal Springs, Mississippi...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JlhiZ_0c7ufcSM00

Lincoln County Dinner at "The Hideaway"- Brookhaven/Monticello

Monticello, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 828 Pleasant Grove Dr SE, Monticello, MS

Lincoln County Dinner at "The Hideaway"- Brookhaven/MonticelloThe Hideaway at Reed's Estate6:00 PM - 10:00 PMContact(s)Brookhaven MS0017@ducks.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2te8hm_0c7ufcSM00

Wednesday Night Meals/Activities

McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:45 PM

Address: 500 Delaware Ave, McComb, MS

Join us for a light meal, then activities for Children, Youth, and Adults.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYEiS_0c7ufcSM00

PCLT Presents: The Outsiders

Mccomb, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 206 State Street, McComb, MS 39648

The Outsiders Adapted by Christopher Sergel. From the book by S.E. Hinton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihFPZ_0c7ufcSM00

Fall Floral Box Centerpiece

Crystal Springs, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 106 E Georgetown St, Crystal Springs, MS

This fun Floral Fall Box (try saying that three times fast!) is yours for the taking! About this Event We will provide the professional eye while you decorate but you can go hog wild with this...

#Obituary#Live Events#Monticello#Mississippi
ABOUT

With Brookhaven News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

