Easton, MD

Easton events coming soon

Easton Dispatch
 7 days ago

(EASTON, MD) Easton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Easton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5dOb_0c7ufbZd00

Frog's Fairway

Easton, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 10142 Old Cordova Road, Easton, MD 21601

Join us on October 10, 2021 for a golf tournament at Hog Neck Golf Course in Easton, MD to benefit Women Supporting Women & Making Strides!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48677M_0c7ufbZd00

Let's Do Trivia! @ Washington Street Pub

Easton, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 20 North Washington Street, Easton, MD 21601

Let's Do Trivia! is a weekly, team-based, live-hosted pub and restaurant trivia game show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gm9Gc_0c7ufbZd00

CE Talbot County Planning and Zoning

Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 100 W Dover St, Easton, MD

The agent will finish the course with a better understanding of the entitlement process, state requirement in local zoning and the purpose of comprehensive planning. Taught by Miguel Salinas...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJcb3_0c7ufbZd00

12th Annual Ridgely Lions Club Golf Tournament

Easton, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 10142 Old Cordova Road, Easton, MD 21601

The Ridgely Lions Club proudly gives scholarships to graduating seniors from our town to pursue higher education opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tg9nR_0c7ufbZd00

Looking for Maryland Eastern Shore Singles !!

Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Calling out to Christian Singles located on Maryland's Eastern Shore! A person who lives in Easton, MD who attended the July 4th Picnic would like to connect with others from Singlefaith and get...

Easton Dispatch

With Easton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

