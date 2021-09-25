Easton events coming soon

(EASTON, MD) Easton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Easton:

Frog's Fairway Easton, MD

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 10142 Old Cordova Road, Easton, MD 21601

Join us on October 10, 2021 for a golf tournament at Hog Neck Golf Course in Easton, MD to benefit Women Supporting Women & Making Strides!

Let's Do Trivia! @ Washington Street Pub Easton, MD

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 20 North Washington Street, Easton, MD 21601

Let's Do Trivia! is a weekly, team-based, live-hosted pub and restaurant trivia game show.

CE Talbot County Planning and Zoning Easton, MD

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 100 W Dover St, Easton, MD

The agent will finish the course with a better understanding of the entitlement process, state requirement in local zoning and the purpose of comprehensive planning. Taught by Miguel Salinas...

12th Annual Ridgely Lions Club Golf Tournament Easton, MD

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 10142 Old Cordova Road, Easton, MD 21601

The Ridgely Lions Club proudly gives scholarships to graduating seniors from our town to pursue higher education opportunities.

Looking for Maryland Eastern Shore Singles !! Easton, MD

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Calling out to Christian Singles located on Maryland's Eastern Shore! A person who lives in Easton, MD who attended the July 4th Picnic would like to connect with others from Singlefaith and get...