Aberdeen events coming up

(ABERDEEN, WA) Live events are coming to Aberdeen.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Aberdeen:

Aberdeen Sunday Market — Your Calendar for EVERYTHING Grays Harbor Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 105 W Heron St, Aberdeen, WA

The Aberdeen Sunday Market is Back for a Third Season! Join us on opening day for Farms, Food and Fun!

Ghost 5 Montesano, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 530 Wynoochee Valley Road, Montesano, WA 98563

Teams vs Teams, Heavy Things, Puzzles in the Dark, Teamwork, Rucking, Survival Skills, Silly Games - Ghost 5 has something for everyone!

Thrive Fall Retreat 2021 Cosmopolis, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2812 North River Road, Cosmopolis, WA 98537

Join young adults from all over Western WA as we make much of Jesus together!

Get A Life (Al-Anon Family Group) Hoquiam, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 210 K Street, Hoquiam, WA 98550

Get A Life (Al-Anon Family Group) holds hybrid meetings twice a week. Our meetings are open to everyone.

Intuitive Eye Readings IN-PERSON at More Freaks at the Beach Ocean Shores, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 West Chance a La Mer Northwest, Ocean Shores, WA 98569

The Ocean Shores Urban Unglued More Freaks at the Beach will be all weekend long with ~50 vendors along with some readers/healers! Join me!