Athens events coming soon

(ATHENS, TX) Athens is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Athens area:

IT'S MY TIME Athens, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 6829 Farm to Market Road 317, Athens, TX 75752

IT'S MY TIME : SOUTHWESTERN UNION CONFERENCE PATHFINDER CAMPOREE 2021

Contend Conference Chandler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:45 PM

Address: 840 Broad Street, Chandler, TX 75758

CONTEND CONFERENCE "...contend for the faith that was once for all entrusted to God's holy people." Jude 1:3

Tent revival Malakoff, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Tent revival. Camping at fisherman wharf in malakoff tx. Lots of food fellowship and Holy Spirit! Miracles. Healings. Baptisms. Come out and save the date

4th SATURDAY FORGE DEMO AND WORKSHOPS Ben Wheeler, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1593 TX-279, Ben Wheeler, TX

4th SATURDAY FORGE DEMO AND WORKSHOPS at The Blade Bar, 1593 FM 279, Ben Wheeler, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 12:00 pm to 03:00 pm

Cedar Cove Ranch - Live Music - Justin Hinson Eustace, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 14283 County Road 3905, Eustace, TX 75124

Live country music / catered food / drinks/ special guest Justin Hinson. Lodging available overnight!!! Perfect for a date night/family fun!