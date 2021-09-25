Athens events coming soon
(ATHENS, TX) Athens is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Athens area:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 6829 Farm to Market Road 317, Athens, TX 75752
IT'S MY TIME : SOUTHWESTERN UNION CONFERENCE PATHFINDER CAMPOREE 2021
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:45 PM
Address: 840 Broad Street, Chandler, TX 75758
CONTEND CONFERENCE "...contend for the faith that was once for all entrusted to God's holy people." Jude 1:3
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Tent revival. Camping at fisherman wharf in malakoff tx. Lots of food fellowship and Holy Spirit! Miracles. Healings. Baptisms. Come out and save the date
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 1593 TX-279, Ben Wheeler, TX
4th SATURDAY FORGE DEMO AND WORKSHOPS at The Blade Bar, 1593 FM 279, Ben Wheeler, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 12:00 pm to 03:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 14283 County Road 3905, Eustace, TX 75124
Live country music / catered food / drinks/ special guest Justin Hinson. Lodging available overnight!!! Perfect for a date night/family fun!
