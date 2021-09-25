Coming soon: Hillsboro events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(HILLSBORO, OH) Hillsboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hillsboro:



100 Bacon Bingo: The Car Edition

Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Bacon Bingo!!! Saturday, September 25th. Play bingo from the comfort of your own car or bring a chair and play outside your car at Southern State Community College in Hillsboro. You need a FM...



Honey Hush @Erwins Corn Maze

Winchester, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1365 Coon Hill Rd, Winchester, OH

Join us as we return to Erwins Corn Maze! All your favorite tunes, played in a stripped down acoustic style! One of our favorite venues, hope to see everyone Saturday! All ages



Robert E Norman Southern Ohio Fire & EMS School -- Pump Operations SATURDAY

Hillsboro, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 204 North East Street, Hillsboro, OH 45133

SATURDAY -- Pump Operations Class Duration: 8 hours Cost for class is $35



Psychedelic Filo Returns - Hippiefest

Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:55 PM

Another weekend of peace, love and Filo Beddoe @ the Back Room Paradise. Checkout the link for all the details on a great weekend of celebrating life, love and happiness.



Artist in Training Wednesday

Greenfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

This is for the young and the young at heart. This class will be the same as our Friday classes. Trying to make it where school aged kids can come as well.

