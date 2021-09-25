CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

Live events coming up in Alexandria

Alexandria News Watch
Alexandria News Watch
 7 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Alexandria is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alexandria area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bEeF5_0c7ufXzb00

9:00 am Worship Service

Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 490 Voyager Dr, Alexandria, MN

Welcome to Lake Community Church! We invite you to worship with us in one of the following ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00OYh4_0c7ufXzb00

Alternative Senior Care Presents Hospice training with Moments Hospice

Alexandria, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 490 Voyager Drive, Alexandria, MN 56308

Moments Hospice will present a 4 hour Training on Hospice

Small Group – Coffee Connection

Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 490 Voyager Dr, Alexandria, MN

Join us for coffee and connect with others at LCC!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HyCSp_0c7ufXzb00

Creators Mens Conference

Alexandria, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 605 Birch Avenue, Alexandria, MN 56308

All men of Creative Church are invited to 3 days of camping, worshipping, eating and competing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Km7Df_0c7ufXzb00

Workbench Workshop

Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 112 6th Ave E, Alexandria, MN

This workshop is basically you and I using simple and easy-to-remember tools and tips for balancing and aligning your mind, body and will create the Highest Vibes that feel amazing. Everyone can...

The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria, MN
