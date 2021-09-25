Live events coming up in Alexandria
(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Alexandria is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Alexandria area:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Address: 490 Voyager Dr, Alexandria, MN
Welcome to Lake Community Church! We invite you to worship with us in one of the following ways.
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Address: 490 Voyager Drive, Alexandria, MN 56308
Moments Hospice will present a 4 hour Training on Hospice
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 490 Voyager Dr, Alexandria, MN
Join us for coffee and connect with others at LCC!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 605 Birch Avenue, Alexandria, MN 56308
All men of Creative Church are invited to 3 days of camping, worshipping, eating and competing!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 112 6th Ave E, Alexandria, MN
This workshop is basically you and I using simple and easy-to-remember tools and tips for balancing and aligning your mind, body and will create the Highest Vibes that feel amazing. Everyone can...
Comments / 0