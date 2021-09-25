Live events coming up in Alexandria

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Alexandria is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alexandria area:

9:00 am Worship Service Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 490 Voyager Dr, Alexandria, MN

Welcome to Lake Community Church! We invite you to worship with us in one of the following ways.

Alternative Senior Care Presents Hospice training with Moments Hospice Alexandria, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 490 Voyager Drive, Alexandria, MN 56308

Moments Hospice will present a 4 hour Training on Hospice

Small Group – Coffee Connection Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 490 Voyager Dr, Alexandria, MN

Join us for coffee and connect with others at LCC!

Creators Mens Conference Alexandria, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 605 Birch Avenue, Alexandria, MN 56308

All men of Creative Church are invited to 3 days of camping, worshipping, eating and competing!

Workbench Workshop Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 112 6th Ave E, Alexandria, MN

This workshop is basically you and I using simple and easy-to-remember tools and tips for balancing and aligning your mind, body and will create the Highest Vibes that feel amazing. Everyone can...