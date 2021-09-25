Ottawa calendar: Events coming up

(OTTAWA, IL) Ottawa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ottawa area:

Last Chance Vertical World Record Try-Out Camp at Skydive Chicago Ottawa, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 3215 East 1969th Road, Ottawa, IL 61350

Want your slot in summer 2022 history at the Vertical World Record?? Try-out this weekend with SDC CORE to earn your golden ticket.

Shaker's Of Ottawa Presents: Cody Calkins- Every Other Wednesday Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 121 W Stevenson Rd, Ottawa, IL

Voted the winner of The Best of North Central Illinois 2019, 2020, & 2021 - Cody Calkins performs live at Shaker's Lounge of Ottawa, IL every other Wednesday starting September 15th until November...

Amber Kay Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 101-123 W Main St, Ottawa, IL

Amber Kay will be performing Saturday 3pm on the Jordan Block Stage. The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund is proud to announce the Starved Rock Country Festival of the Arts - FOTA. The 2021...

Community Cookout Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 3215 E 1969th Rd, Ottawa, IL

Enjoy food and fun with the #sdctribe! Details will be posted closer to the event date.

Katie Belle & the Belle Rangers Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 101-123 W Main St, Ottawa, IL

Katie Belle & the Belle Rangers will be performing Sunday 4pm on the Jordan Block Stage. The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund is proud to announce the Starved Rock Country Festival of the Arts ...