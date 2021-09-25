CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ottawa, IL

Ottawa calendar: Events coming up

Ottawa Bulletin
Ottawa Bulletin
 7 days ago

(OTTAWA, IL) Ottawa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ottawa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tpmpD_0c7ufW6s00

Last Chance Vertical World Record Try-Out Camp at Skydive Chicago

Ottawa, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 3215 East 1969th Road, Ottawa, IL 61350

Want your slot in summer 2022 history at the Vertical World Record?? Try-out this weekend with SDC CORE to earn your golden ticket.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LjkeO_0c7ufW6s00

Shaker's Of Ottawa Presents: Cody Calkins- Every Other Wednesday

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 121 W Stevenson Rd, Ottawa, IL

Voted the winner of The Best of North Central Illinois 2019, 2020, & 2021 - Cody Calkins performs live at Shaker's Lounge of Ottawa, IL every other Wednesday starting September 15th until November...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MqHWK_0c7ufW6s00

Amber Kay

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 101-123 W Main St, Ottawa, IL

Amber Kay will be performing Saturday 3pm on the Jordan Block Stage. The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund is proud to announce the Starved Rock Country Festival of the Arts - FOTA. The 2021...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0lfK_0c7ufW6s00

Community Cookout

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 3215 E 1969th Rd, Ottawa, IL

Enjoy food and fun with the #sdctribe! Details will be posted closer to the event date.

Learn More

Katie Belle & the Belle Rangers

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 101-123 W Main St, Ottawa, IL

Katie Belle & the Belle Rangers will be performing Sunday 4pm on the Jordan Block Stage. The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund is proud to announce the Starved Rock Country Festival of the Arts ...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ottawa, IL
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Jordan#Il Rrb#Sun Jun#Sdc Core#The Jordan Block Stage#Il Enjoy#Il Katie Belle#The Belle Rangers
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Ottawa Bulletin

Ottawa Bulletin

Ottawa, IL
134
Followers
448
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ottawa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy