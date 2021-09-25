CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

Hillsborough events coming up

 7 days ago

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Hillsborough has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hillsborough area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Efq0_0c7ufVE900

Auction : Hudson Chapel Hill Estate 3. Chapel Hill, North Carolina NC

Hillsborough, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 409 Village St, Hillsborough, NC

Hudson Estate Auction 3 Chapel Hill NCItems will continue to be added until start date of Auction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20YCmm_0c7ufVE900

Eno Arts Mill Grand Opening featuring Kennedi Carter and XOXOK

Hillsborough, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 437 Dimmocks Mill Road, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Eno Arts Mill Grand Opening featuring Kennedi Carter and XOXOK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Tu5E_0c7ufVE900

COVID-19 Vaccine Walk-in Clinic Hillsborough

Hillsborough, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 300 W Tryon St, Hillsborough, NC

300 West Tryon Street P.O. Box 8181 Hillsborough, NC 27278 Phone: 919-732-8181 Contact the Webmaster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spqGv_0c7ufVE900

4th Annual Moth Night

Hillsborough, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 1507 US HWY 70A East, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Join us at Backyard Butterflies for ou 4th Annual Moth Night! Come see what we draw to our collecting sheet. All ages welcome!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ble8h_0c7ufVE900

Eno River Farmers Market

Hillsborough, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 144 E Margaret Ln, Hillsborough, NC

Season: Year Round April - November, 2021Saturdays, 8am - 12pm December, 2020 - March 2021Saturdays, 10AM - 12PMLocation: 144 East Margaret Lane

