Campbellsville events coming up

 7 days ago

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Live events are coming to Campbellsville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Campbellsville:

Afternoon Story Hour

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Can't make our Friday morning story hours? This program is for you! Once a month, we'll have Story Hour in the afternoon.

Scrapbooking with Gail

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Adults! Get your craft on Thursday, October 21st from 5:30 - 6:30 PM in the TCPL Community Room. Gail Grisso will lead us in a Scrapbooking

Chapter Chat for Teens

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Attention home school and virtual learning teens! The September book selection is Lord of the Flies by William Golding.

Craft Corner for Adults

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Adults! Get your craft on Saturday, October 9th from 11:30 -1:30 in the TCPL Community Room. We will create DIY Framed Fall Decor.

Lego Club

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Enjoy a creative time of Lego building each month at TCPL! Great for children of all ages. We'll be in the Children's Room.

Campbellsville Dispatch

ABOUT

With Campbellsville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

