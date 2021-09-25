Live events on the horizon in Berea

(BEREA, KY) Berea has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Berea area:

bell hooks center launch celebration Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Join the bell hooks center in celebrating our grand opening! We will be featuring live music from Slut Pill, activities organized by Student Life, an art crawl, kettle corn, inflatables, and more!



Berea Farmers’ Market Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Fee Park, 401 Chestnut St, Berea, KY

Visit the market for local produce, microgreens, eggs, sourdough breads & baked goods, mushrooms, dried beans & cornmeal, dried herbs, meat, artisan cheese & butters, and more! Tuesdays from 4PM –...

Chicken Tea Party Berea, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 530 Glades Road, Berea, KY 40403

Join us at Glades Garden to meet our sweet chickens!

TBD vs Berea College DIII Women's Volleyball Game Summary - September 30th, 2021 Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 101 Chestnut St, Berea, KY

Live scores from the TBD and Berea College DIII Women's Volleyball game, including box scores, individual and team statistics and play-by-play.

The Pop-Up Market’s First Annual Fall Festival Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

There will be a great line up of local vendors and live music! I’ll be bringing with me a large amount of delicious baked goods and my cookie tower! This is hosted by The Pop-Up Market!