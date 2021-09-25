CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crescent City, CA

Live events coming up in Crescent City

Crescent City News Watch
Crescent City News Watch
 7 days ago

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) Live events are coming to Crescent City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crescent City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wb3pn_0c7ufRhF00

Epic Fun Endurance Run

Cave Junction, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 7251 Holland Loop Road, Cave Junction, OR 97523

The Epic Fun Endurance Run will be an 11-mile loop through the hills above the Holland Store, with the concert to follow after the run.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BtXyv_0c7ufRhF00

FOURTH SUNDAY JAM

Cave Junction, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 249 Redwood Hwy, Cave Junction, OR

OPEN ACOUSTIC JAM FOR PLAYERS (ALL LEVELS), SINGERS AND MUSIC FANS...WILD RIVER CJ, BACK ROOM\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzOFx_0c7ufRhF00

South Coast National Public Lands Day- Indian Sands

Brookings, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: upper trailhead, Brookings, OR 97415

Let's celebrate NPLD with work on the Indian Sands trail near Brookings!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untg7_0c7ufRhF00

9/30 6pm • Autumn Wreath DIY Workshop

Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 612 Hemlock St, Brookings, OR

Choose between the modern, trendy split wood ball wreath style or the traditional grapevine wreath look! Design your wreath to match your style... we will have a "buffet" of Fall floral...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
East Bay News

Newark calendar: Coming events

1. 16th Annual "BELIEVE" Holiday Boutique; 2. Hoping your child will learn to love tennis? Looking for a way to help them stay active?; 3. 2021 Global International Missions Rally; 4. Never Held a Racquet? No Problem. Get The Basics Now!; 5. Oct 3rd Help Myanmar - Food Bazaar fund
NEWARK, CA
Crescent City News Watch

Crescent City News Watch

Crescent City, CA
132
Followers
441
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crescent City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy