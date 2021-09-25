Live events coming up in Crescent City

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) Live events are coming to Crescent City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crescent City:

Epic Fun Endurance Run Cave Junction, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 7251 Holland Loop Road, Cave Junction, OR 97523

The Epic Fun Endurance Run will be an 11-mile loop through the hills above the Holland Store, with the concert to follow after the run.

FOURTH SUNDAY JAM Cave Junction, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 249 Redwood Hwy, Cave Junction, OR

OPEN ACOUSTIC JAM FOR PLAYERS (ALL LEVELS), SINGERS AND MUSIC FANS...WILD RIVER CJ, BACK ROOM



South Coast National Public Lands Day- Indian Sands Brookings, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: upper trailhead, Brookings, OR 97415

Let's celebrate NPLD with work on the Indian Sands trail near Brookings!

9/30 6pm • Autumn Wreath DIY Workshop Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 612 Hemlock St, Brookings, OR

Choose between the modern, trendy split wood ball wreath style or the traditional grapevine wreath look! Design your wreath to match your style... we will have a "buffet" of Fall floral...