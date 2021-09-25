What’s up Sheridan: Local events calendar

(SHERIDAN, WY) Sheridan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sheridan:

The Care & Feeding of Small Animals Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 42 N Main St, Sheridan, WY

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center in conjunction with Relative Theatrics present The Care & Feeding of Small Animals by Brooke Erin Smith Tuesday September 28 at 6pm. Relative Theatrics...

Fall Classic Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 69 Industrial Ln, Sheridan, WY

WISSOTA Street Stock sponsored by First Federal, WISSOTA Mod Four, WISSOTA Midwest Mods sponsored by First Federal, IMCA Modified Sponsored by C&K Equipment Sales Inc, Track Rules 4 cyl. Cars ...

Me, Myself, and I Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 419 Delphi Ave, Sheridan, WY

'ME, MYSELF, and I' is a hilarious and often poignant look at the wisdom from our youngest generation! When prompted with the larger questions in life, (EG: What keeps the world from falling in...

Sheridan Gun-A-Palooza (Fall) Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 312 Broadway St #3917, Sheridan, WY

Join us for a Gun-A-Palooza, a lively and quick event, where the Mule Deer Foundation will be hosting a large firearms raffle. In only two hours, at least 8 firearms will be raffled, as well as...

Happy Scarecrow - Family Day Class! Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 45 N Main St, Sheridan, WY

Family Day is back for fall - everyone paints for only $25/person on Sunday afternoons! This happy little scarecrow can't wait to be part of your fall...