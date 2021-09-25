CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Brookings events coming up

 7 days ago

(BROOKINGS, SD) Live events are coming to Brookings.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brookings:

The Resume Makeover Masterclass — Brookings

Brookings, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In Your Dream Job About this Event Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In...

Brookings Farmers Market

Brookings, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 6th Ave S, Brookings, SD

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM Location:300 block of 6th Ave, the road between the Brookings Library and County

Wednesday Group Ride

Brookings, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 503 N. Main, Brookings, SD

Welcome to our Wednesday Group Ride! Our ride is open & welcome to everyone at all skill levels! Average length will vary from week to week and range from 15 - 30 miles.

Fall Harvest Meal with Tina Kuehn

Brookings, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3712 Medary Avenue, Brookings, SD 57006

The Golden Hour Supper Society hosts events with good food and drink, interesting settings, and sparkling connections in mind.

BPL Nonfiction Book Club

Brookings, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 515 3rd St, Brookings, SD

If you enjoy reading nonfiction, please join us for our Nonfiction Book Club! You can join us in the Cooper Room or on Zoom (link below). September's book is What the Eyes Don't See by Mona...

