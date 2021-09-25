CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

What’s up Fallon: Local events calendar

 7 days ago

(FALLON, NV) Live events are lining up on the Fallon calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fallon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PglsP_0c7ufOII00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Fernley, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Femley, NV 89408

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zXLB_0c7ufOII00

SEEK Service

Fernley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 4120 US-50 East, Fernley, NV

Join us as we SEEK the presence of God through worship, prayer and prophecy.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtjS8_0c7ufOII00

JFHHF 2nd Annual Wine Walk with a Twist

Yerington, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 North California Street, Yerington, NV 89447

Wine Walk with a Twist! Each attendee will have the opportunity to sample wines and try for highest hand in the Poker Run!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rzdSw_0c7ufOII00

Rural Outreach Clinic- Yerington

Yerington, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

We are excited to announce our upcoming rural outreach clinic @ Yerington. We will be providing FREE hypertension and diabetes screenings, flu vaccines, and routine examinations through the UNR...

ABOUT

With Fallon News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

