Events on the West Plains calendar

(WEST PLAINS, MO) Live events are lining up on the West Plains calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the West Plains area:

Anthony Garner Live At Twin Bridges!! West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: State Hwy 14, West Plains, MO

Anthony Garner Live At Twin Bridges!! at Twin Bridges Bar and Grill, (36.8102620, -92.1484600), West Plains, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 08:00 pm

Essential Bicycle Maintenance West Plains, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 313 Washington Avenue, West Plains, MO 65775

This class will give an overview of simple bicycle maintenance, including a demonstration & hands-on walk through of fixing a flat tire.

Twilight Arts & Craft Show Cabool, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 181 State Rte AM, Cabool, MO

Join us at The Monster Corn Maze for our 1st Annual Twilight Arts & Craft Show. A 6 (Six) weekend event beginning the last weekend in Sept. running until the last weekend in Oct. Each event...

30th Annual Pioneer Days Mountain View, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 125 E 1st St, Mountain View, MO

6:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Pancake breakfast inside the Community Center 8:00 a.m. Welcome, Prayer, and National Anthem at the Main Stage 8:15 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Gospel Singing by Jesus in the Park...

Slim Stanley at mMad Spirits West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1524 Porter Wagoner Blvd, West Plains, MO

...happy to be back at mMad Spirits Distillery in West Plains!!!... ...join us for a night of live acoustic music and some of the best drinks in the Ozarks...✨? ...no cover... ...bring a lawn...