Events on the Batesville calendar

(BATESVILLE, AR) Batesville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Batesville:

AR-NICA Coach Trainer Retreat Mountain View, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 314 King Street, Mountain View, AR 72560

Have you been thinking about becoming an AR-NICA Coach Trainer? We are looking for you. This weekend is where that training takes place.

Sunday Morning Worship Evening Shade, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 3388 US-167, Evening Shade, AR

Our Sunday Morning Worship services begins at 11:00 AM. During this time we gather together for a service designed to draw us into a time of worship. This time of worship is to help us draw closer...

Main Street Rocks Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Main Street Rocks at 148 E Main St, Batesville, AR 72501-5508, United States on Fri Sep 03 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Speed The Light Service — Melbourne First Assembly of God Melbourne, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 Fairview St, Melbourne, AR

Brother Dane Hall will be preaching on the ministry of Speed The Light and we will be taking up a special offering that morning in service!

Mountain View Courthouse Music – Mountain View, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 123 W Washington St, Mountain View, AR

Music on the courthouse stage. Saturday night from 7:00 - 9:00. Bring chairs!

