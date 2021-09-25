CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Batesville, AR

Events on the Batesville calendar

Batesville Updates
Batesville Updates
 7 days ago

(BATESVILLE, AR) Batesville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Batesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TgMRM_0c7ufLe700

AR-NICA Coach Trainer Retreat

Mountain View, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 314 King Street, Mountain View, AR 72560

Have you been thinking about becoming an AR-NICA Coach Trainer? We are looking for you. This weekend is where that training takes place.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSf4E_0c7ufLe700

Sunday Morning Worship

Evening Shade, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 3388 US-167, Evening Shade, AR

Our Sunday Morning Worship services begins at 11:00 AM. During this time we gather together for a service designed to draw us into a time of worship. This time of worship is to help us draw closer...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjMqL_0c7ufLe700

Main Street Rocks

Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Main Street Rocks at 148 E Main St, Batesville, AR 72501-5508, United States on Fri Sep 03 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqh53_0c7ufLe700

Speed The Light Service — Melbourne First Assembly of God

Melbourne, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 Fairview St, Melbourne, AR

Brother Dane Hall will be preaching on the ministry of Speed The Light and we will be taking up a special offering that morning in service!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JVPo_0c7ufLe700

Mountain View Courthouse Music –

Mountain View, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 123 W Washington St, Mountain View, AR

Music on the courthouse stage. Saturday night from 7:00 - 9:00. Bring chairs!\n

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
funcheap.com

Fremont Opens Its Newest Park in Decades

On Saturday, September 18, 2021, Fremont celebrated the grand opening of the city’s newest community park in decades. The Lila Bringhurst Park officially opened to the public on August 18. The two-acre park, built by Lennar, Inc., is located on a four-acre site in Fremont’s Innovation District and is adjacent to Lila Bringhurst Elementary School and serves as a joint-use park with the Fremont Unified School District.
FREMONT, CA
Batesville Updates

Batesville Updates

Batesville, AR
254
Followers
433
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Batesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy